Emmy Award winning actor Jay Thomas has died

(CNN) — Jay Thomas, a comic and character actor whose credits include roles on “Cheers” and “Murphy Brown,” has died after a battle with cancer, according to his publicist Tom Estey. Thomas was 69.

“Jay Thomas was one of the funniest and kindest men I have had the honor to call both client and friend for 25 years plus. He will be dearly missed by so many,” Estey said in a statement to CNN.

In addition to his work on TV, many know Thomas from his annual holiday season appearance on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” where he’d retell what Letterman once called “the greatest talk show story of all time.”

The colorful anecdote involved Thomas giving a ride to a costumed Clayton Moore, star of TV’s “The Lone Ranger,” and getting involved in a minor car crash that escalated into more.

The late, great Jay Thomas tells his Lone Ranger story for the last time on Late Show with David Letterman. #RIP https://t.co/vlxF4KDy7J — David Swinney (@davidswinney) August 24, 2017

“I loved Jay,” Letterman told CNN in a statement. “His Lone Ranger story was the best I heard in 30 years. Plus, nobody could throw a football like Jay. Maybe Tina Fey, maybe. My heart goes out to his family.”

He first told the story in 1998 and returned almost every year to tell it again until Letterman retired. In 2013, John McEnroe filled in for Thomas, who was recovering from surgery.

I'm sad that @realjaythomas passed today. We acted together twice. So damn funny…& Loud. Rest quietly now my friend pic.twitter.com/YIyv3oZwKy — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) August 24, 2017

Thomas’ TV career started in the early ’80s, and he quickly amassed a number of credits.

He recurred on “Mork & Mindy” as deli owner Remo DaVinci, played the love interest of Rhea Perlman’s Carla Tortelli on “Cheers,” and played tabloid talk show host Jerry Gold on “Murphy Brown.”

I love Jay Thomas. Many unscripted inappropriate laughs everytime we worked together. My thoughts today are with his beloved family. #RIP https://t.co/esTcaRPRZQ — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 24, 2017

Thomas won two Emmy awards for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of Gold.

His most recent credits include appearances on “Bones,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” and “Ray Donovan.”