Construction for new restaurant underway at old AMF bowling alley site

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - You may have noticed construction crews working at the old AMF Parkway Lanes bowling alley site on South Memorial Parkway.

We have learned the spot will eventually be home to a new Baumhower's restaurant.

It's been nearly 2 and a half years since the bowling alley burned down. Now, construction crews are doing prep work needed to begin construction.

The sports-themed chain, well-known for its chicken wings, is owned by former Miami Dolphins and University of Alabama football player Bob Baumhower.

An opening date for the eatery has not been announced yet.

There is also another Baumhower's location not far from the property, on Balmoral Drive. It's unclear at this time if Baumhower's will be moving from that property or if they are expanding.

We have reached out to Baumhower's corporate office for more information.