Championship or bust for the Austin Black Bears in 2017

DECATUR, Ala. - It`s state championship or bust for Austin. After back to back seasons of falling short in the semifinals this team is loaded with play makers and determined to bring home a blue map, but head coach Jeremy Perkins wants to make sure the black bears are focused on this year. Not what happened in the past. "We know it`s a new season. We are 0-0 right now, so what we did last year is not going to effect what we do this year," coach Perkins told WHNT News 19. "We`re hungry for more, we have been very very close, and that`s improved our hunger to take that one step further."

On top of all the returning talent, Austin also gets back running back Asa martin. The Auburn commit spent last season at IMA Academy in Florida, but he`s back at Austin for his senior campaign. The black bears feel like they have the perfect storm to make a run, and quarterback Paxton Montgomery wants everyone to know the hype is real. "We are what everybody says we are. We are really a state contender, and we should win it. That`s what we are going out to do, win a state championship."

Austin opens the season Friday, August 25 at home against Jasper.