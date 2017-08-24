BASF expands; Celebrates 400 Million catalysts being produced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — BASF announced the completion of an investment to expand production of its mobile emissions catalysts manufacturing site in Huntsville. The site expansion began 18 months ago and created ten additional jobs.

BASF said the expansion also enables them to continue creating emission control technologies for cleaner air while simultaneously helping the automotive industry grow.

“The Huntsville facility is our largest emissions catalyst manufacturing site in North America and this expansion demonstrates our commitment to our business growth strategy,” BASF's Catalyst Division President Ken Lane said.

Today, BASF celebrated the production of the 400 millionth automotive catalytic converter too. Among those who attended the celebration were elected officials, members of the Department of Commerce and a key customer of BASF’s Catalysts division.

BASF said the journey to 400 million catalysts began in 1973 when the automotive catalytic converter was first developed. The first catalytic converter was mass-produced and featured in a 1975 automobile, and since its inception has eliminated more than 95% of harmful emissions from gasoline-engine exhaust.

There are currently more than half a billion cars on the roads worldwide, and nearly 200 million trucks, and the automotive catalyst is incorporated into nearly every vehicle.

“We have a world-class team at the BASF Huntsville facility. This facility and all 400 million catalytic converters are visual representations of the important work that is accomplished here every single day. Our employees ensure that our products are developed with integrity and the highest attention to detail, safety and environmental responsibility – and we can proudly say that we are creating chemistry for a sustainable future," BASF Senior Vice President, Catalysts Division Dirk Demuth explained.

Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said BASF is leading the charge in positive economic growth in Huntsville and the state.

“More than 650 of our local residents have gained employment since they opened this plant in 1974, which results in a payroll of more than $44.5 million. The company also pays more than $1.6 million in local and state taxes, which further our government programs and initiatives. These funds support K-12 education and healthcare, improving our quality of life," Canfield explained.

BASF said the Huntsville facility also celebrated a milestone in sustainability by significantly reducing production waste and achieving a Virtually Zero Waste Facility certification.

To qualify for this significant manufacturing achievement, facilities must meet a strict set of criteria. One of the most notable guidelines is full transparency about the amount of waste diverted from landfills and sent for incineration with energy recovery.

The Virtually Zero Waste Facility certification was created by the world’s largest safety certification company, UL (Underwriters Laboratories), and is a prominent title awarded for facilities that responsibly and innovatively reduce waste.