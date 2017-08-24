× Authorities arrest brothers accused of stealing $95k worth of property

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirms they have arrested two brothers believed to be involved in the theft of approximately $95,000 worth of property from a business in the Elora community.

Kevin and Alex Langford were both arrested in Marshall County, Tenn and charged with theft of property.

Authorities believe Kevin and Alex were involved in the theft of two service trucks with tools and a utility trailer. Thanks to a tip Wednesday, investigators say they were able to locate the two trucks and the equipment. They have not confirmed whether they have found the utility trailer since their arrests.