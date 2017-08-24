Austin running back Asa Martin commits to Auburn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. (AL.com) - Four-star 2018 running back Asa Martin committed to Auburn this morning during a ceremony at Austin High in Decatur.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Martin is the top-rated running back and No. 4 player overall on the AL.com A-List rankings of the state's best senior recruits. He chose the Tigers over Alabama, Florida and Clemson.

"The feeling of playing in front of your home state will be a good thing," said Martin, who is the No. 10 back in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.

