× 2 arrested after leading Huntsville Police on overnight chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have arrested two men after having to chase them down. Officers say they tried to pull over an SUV for a traffic stop near Max Luther and Memorial Parkway, but the driver took off.

The driver led officers went up Memorial Parkway, Down Mastin Lake Road and ended on Irondale Drive. The chase lasted 10 minutes.

Police say someone threw drugs from the vehicle during the chase.

Officers say the driver faces a list of charges, and the passenger was also arrested.