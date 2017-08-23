× WHNT News 19 now on CBS All Access streaming service

WHNT News 19 has now joined CBS All Access, the network’s new streaming service.

The subscription service gives a home to 8,500 CBS shows on-demand. Among the collection are popular programs NCIS, Bull, The Big Bang Theory and Blue Bloods, along with classics Cheers, Star Trek, I Love Lucy and Taxi.

It will also be home to brand new original programming, like The Good Fight, a spinoff of The Good Wife, Big Brother: Over the Top, and the new Star Trek series, Star Trek: Discovery, which premieres September 24th.

Subscribers to the service can watch WHNT News 19 whenever they want, 24-hours a day.

The service will stream on your phone, desktop, tablet, or Smart TV.

Again, it is a subscription service, but there’s a one-month free trial. After that, the billing structure is:

$5.99 limited commercials per month

$9.99 commercial free** per month

You can sign up here!

*NFL Games are blacked out on mobile devices due to the NFL’s contract with another provider. Certain programs are blacked out due to license agreements.

**Commercial free applies to on demand programming only.