U.S. Congressman Robert Aderholt stopped in Arab to discuss issues, talk with the community

ARAB, Ala. -- U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt met with some members of the Arab community Wednesday morning to talk about what's going on in the capitol building and here at home.

In the waning days of summer, U.S. Congressman Robert Aderholt was working back in his district, in a crowded cafe in downtown Arab. "Congress is in recess for the month of August, and it's tradition that members of Congress go back to their respective districts and states, and go back and talk about issues," Aderholt said.

The crowd was receptive to the congressman's appearance, unlike other republicans nationwide, who have faced hostile home meetings.

"Donald Trump has been working very hard to try to implement his agenda, and quite honestly, he's been a success on a lot of issues," Aderholt said, "The health care issue, we've unfortunately not been able to get that through the Senate. We got it through the House, but we're going to keep trying."

State and local leaders joined community members to listen in on Aderholt's address at the Arab Chamber of Commerce hosted event, where they all got to hear about the great Washington political divide.

"I think we've made a lot of success in the House," Aderholt explained, "The Senate has had some issues but I'm confident that maybe over the next several months as we go back after Labor Day, we can deal with those issues and try to deal with health care, and try to get rid of Obamacare, and try to get a health care system that most people want."

Arab is just one of the stops Representative Aderholt has planned for the next few days. The congressman also made stops in Boaz, Huntsville, and Birmingham on Wednesday