Tropical Depression Harvey continues to develop

Tropical Storm Harvey developed last week in the Atlantic, fell apart in the Caribbean this past weekend, and is now redeveloping over the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is now a tropical depression and will likely strengthen quickly over the next few days as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf. Tropical Depression Harvey could even become Hurricane Harvey as it approaches the coast of Texas by the end of the week.

The track of Harvey will determine how wet our weather in the Valley could get early next week. Harvey will help push in more tropical moisture, but for the next few days drier air from the north will keep us mainly dry.

By this weekend Harvey will be moving over the southern coast of Texas near Corpus Christi, where the National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch. Most model guidance keeps Harvey west of Alabama through the weekend before the remnants are pulled north next week. That would still bring decent rain chances here in the Tennessee Valley as we see more tropical moisture thrown our way.

A few models are indicating Harvey could slide farther east over southern Louisiana or Mississippi. If that became a more likely scenario it would mean a few more rounds of heavy rain closer to the end of next week.