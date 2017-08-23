× Sex abuse charges against former Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigator involve 12-year-old girl

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The arrest warrant for veteran Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigator Roland Campos claims his alleged victim was a 12-year-old girl, court records show.

Campos, 63, was an investigator for 10 years with the sheriff’s office before his arrest Friday.

He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree sex abuse.

Under Alabama law first-degree sex abuse involves subjecting a person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion, or sexual contact when they are incapable of consenting because of physical helplessness or mental incapacity. If the offender is older than 16, the charge can also apply if the victim is under 12.

The charge is a Class C felony and a conviction carries a sentencing range of one to 10 years in prison.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said Campos resigned his job Friday after being contacted by investigators who were looking into the sex abuse allegations. He was arrested shortly after his resignation.