Selling Dreams – People line up for a chance to win the $700 million Powerball jackpot

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. - $700 million dollars. That's a 443-million dollar cash value, if you take the one time payout. That is what is up for grabs tonight in the Tennessee State Powerball Lottery.

Thousands of Alabama residents made the pilgrimage to the Tennessee state line Wednesday night in hopes that the Magic Mile could provide a little money magic for them.

The owner of the store, Bob Bevill, perhaps said it best. They're not in the business of selling just Powerball tickets, they're in the business of selling dreams. And no matter what the odds are, many people we've spoken to said it's the chance of that money, that's priceless

Just about any day of the week, the regulars scratch off their tickets and these printers are churning. But with a jackpot this high, the only thing more abundant than cars in the parking lot and feet standing in line, are the swirling dreams of what these Powerball players would do with their riches.

"We come up here a lot. It's just the fun, it's the recreational activity, the suspense, maybe, did I get close?" explained David Green, who drove all the way from Cullman. "Not to say I wouldn't save a little bit for my pocket, but I'm not greedy."

"$700 million what would we do with that? Help a lot of people. Buy Alabama!" said Tracy Rodgers from Arab.

David Green makes the hour drive from Cullman often. He said that while he often has a losing ticket, he usually wins over new friends. "Like my dad used to say, I've got the rest of my life, and I'm going to enjoy it to the fullest. I'm out enjoying myself."

And then there's the Rodgers family, Tracy said her mother just got out of the hospital. Normally, they aren't lottery players, but a dream from Tracy's ailing mother changed their tune. "She had a dream a couple of nights ago that we won $700 million dollars and I said 'Mom that's what the lottery is. It's $700 million.' She was like, 'Oh I want to go play the lottery.'"

Tracy is certain her mother wouldn't have any way to know the exact number of the jackpot. But whether Luck's a lady for them or not, they've already won.

"Thursday they told us she wasn't going to make it, and then Monday she came home from the hospital."

But who are they kidding, they`d love the money too. Tracy said they would spend it on "Lots of things, A new Harley, especially a new Harley."

The winning numbers for Wednesday, August 23 are 06, 07, 16, 23, 26 and the Powerball is 4.