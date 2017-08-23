× Rep. Phil Williams will run for Sen. Holtzclaw’s state senate seat

MADISON, Ala. – State Representative Phil Williams (R-Madison, Limestone County) announced Wednesday morning he will run for the state senate seat that Sen. Bill Holtzclaw (R-Madison) is leaving behind to run for U.S. Congress.

Rep. Williams attended Sen. Holtzclaw’s announcement that the current state senator will not run for his seat again and will challenge Representative Mo Brooks (R-5th) for his seat in U.S. Congress.

Williams won his statehouse seat in 2009. In his announcement, he touts “opposing new taxes and was very vocal opposing the proposed gas tax hike and several other efforts to raise taxes on small businesses and Alabama families.”