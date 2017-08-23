× Power outage in south Huntsville may impact traffic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities has informed us of a power outage in south Huntsville. Those in the area between Drake Avenue to Jones Valley Drive and from Memorial Parkway to Walton’s Mountain are without power this morning.

Utilities crews are in the area working to fix the problem.

All intersections should me treated like a 4-way stop until power is restored.

The Huntsville Utilities Power outage map shows the latest outages in the area.