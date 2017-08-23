Madison dentist office to offer Free Dental Day for Military members

MADISON, Ala. – A local dental office wants to thank our military members for their service by offering a Free Dental Day.

Divine Expressions Family Dentistry in Madison is offering free cleanings, exams, x-rays, fillings and extractions on October 12 in honor of the 5th annual Freedom Day USA.

Freedom Day USA is when businesses across the country provide a free service, product, or gift to the members of our military and their immediate families, along with our Veterans.

“Our men and women of our Armed Forces make great personal sacrifices to secure and protect our freedoms. This event is our opportunity as an office and a community to give back and show our gratitude for our service members sacrifices,” wrote Ashleigh Thomas with the clinic.