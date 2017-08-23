× Jury returns guilty verdict for Limestone County man accused of sexually abusing a child

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A jury has returned a guilty verdict in the trial of 65-year-old William Wesley Bryant Jr., of Elkmont.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour and found Bryant guilty on all counts, including three counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, and one count of 1st degree sodomy of a child under 12.

The trial began on August 21. The victim was asked to testify as well as several other relatives.

Bryant faces anywhere from 10 to 99 years in prison and a $60,000 fine for first-degree sodomy, and 2 to 20 years and a $30,000 fine for each count of sexual abuse.

He is set to be sentenced in Judge Robert Baker’s courtroom at a later date.