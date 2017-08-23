Investigators search for brothers accused of stealing $95k in farm equipment

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating two brothers believed to be connected in the theft of goods totaling over $95,000 dollars from a farm in the Flora community.

Authorities believe Alex and Kevin Langford were involved in the theft of two service trucks with tools and a utility trailer. Warrants have been issued for both brothers.

The Sheriff’s Department is also looking for both the trucks and trailer that the two suspects may have abandoned or sold.

One truck is a 2004 White Ford F350 flatbed dually with a metal bed with a fuel tank on the back and a green hitch on the truck.

The other truck is a 2000 White Ford F450 flatbed dually with a caution light on the top and a spot light on the rear driver’s side. The back door on the driver’s side is dented. There are four tool boxes, a John Deere air compressor/generator, cutting torches and numerous other tools that were on the trucks when stolen.

Also stolen was a 2012 20 ft. black seven-ton Lone Wolf trailer.

Anyone with information about the two brothers or the missing trucks and trailer are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 931- 433-9821.