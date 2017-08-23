× Huntsville Police search for escaped inmate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police are searching for a prisoner they say escaped from an inmate labor detail around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say 42-year-old Jason Majors was working in the area of Church Street and Cleveland Avenue as an Inmate Labor Trustee.

Majors is about 5’5″ tall, weighs 170 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Police say he also has a mustache with no beard. Majors was last seen wearing his jail issued lime green shirt and pants with a white t-shirt underneath.

Police say Majors was serving a sentence for misdemeanor charges.

Anyone that sees Majors is asked to contact Huntsville police at 256-722-7100.