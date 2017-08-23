× Health Officials confirm West Nile virus case in North Alabama

Health officials in north Alabama confirmed Wednesday a case of West Nile Virus has been reported.

According to Dr. Scott Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health, the report came in late last week from a patient at Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Harris said the report is not unusual and that the West Nile Virus is the most common mosquito transmitted disease they treat, just not in large numbers.

The state health department is investigating the reported case.