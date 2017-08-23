Hartselle Police asking for help tracking down man they believe is a scam contractor

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Hartselle police are searching for a man they say is taking advantage of people hiring him as a contractor and scamming the laborers he hires to do the work.

Police say Johnny Ray Jordan is wanted for 1st-degree Theft of Property.

According to police, Jordan’s standard practice is to advertise for general contracting on Craigslist or other online media. They say he delivers his victims a quote for the job and asks for a partial payment up front.

Investigators said that after the victims made the initial payment, Jordan would show up with a few materials and ask for more money.

Police say that two of the victims were hired by Jordan to assist with a job. The workers claim to have worked for over a week on a painting job over a year ago, with materials Jordan purchased for them to use.

The workers said Jordan returned once to collect more money for supplies, and they worked for more than another week. After that, both the customer and the employees lost contact with Jordan.

Investigators ask that if you know where Johnny Ray Jordan is to please contact Sgt. McDearmond at (256)751-4917 or amcdearmond@hartselle.org.

The BBB has these tips to help protect yourself when hiring someone to work on your home:

Work with local businesses: Make sure the contractor has appropriate identification that tells you it’s a legitimate company. Check out businesses at BBB.org.

Check references: Get references from several past customers. Get both older references (at least a year old) so you can check on the quality of the work and newer references so you can make sure current employees are up to the task.

Make sure it’s legal: Confirm that any business being considered for hire is licensed and registered to do work in your area. Also, if in doubt, request proof of a current insurance certificate from a contractor’s insurance company.

Get it in writing: Always be sure to get a written contract with the price, materials and timeline. The more detail, the better.

Watch for “red flags”: Say no to cash-only deals, high-pressure sales tactics, and on-site inspections.