Guntersville Police recover more than 3.5 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, at a public housing complex

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- Working off of tips from concerned community members, Guntersville police officers cracked down on what they call a drug dealing operation in a public housing community and recovered a large amount of drugs.

"We've received several complaints in the past about drug activity at 1845 Carlisle," explained Guntersville Police Lieutenant Mike Turner, "Patrol was up there that day about some illegally parked vehicles."

Officers say they met with two people who lived inside the home and discovered pounds of drugs. "A little over three and a half pounds of marijuana, almost two ounces of methamphetamine, and about five grams of crack cocaine," Turner said.

Police also recovered money and a pistol they say were stolen from Boaz. Investigators say there was enough marijuana and meth seized to be considered trafficking amounts, and they say Carlos Calloway was distributing it. He's facing several charges including two counts of trafficking. Jenny Reynolds is also facing two possession charges.

"We have a good group of concerned citizens that supply information, and this is what you get with the community and police working together," Turner said.

Police work every day to stop drug activity at the source. Tips from the community are vital in helping them do that. "Call it, pass it on and we will follow-up on it, just like we did on this right here," Turner said, "The group of guys that got this, that's exactly what happened. They did a great job and that's what we're going to do in the future."

Reynolds is out on bond, but Calloway is currently in the Marshall County Jail with a bond set at $1 million. Turner says the information from this case will help further other investigations.