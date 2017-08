× Decatur working through approvals for new Chick-fil-A location

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur is currently moving through permit approvals for a new Chick-fil-A location on Highway 31 South.

The update comes from Mayor Tab Bowling. He posted to Facebook that the city is hard at work on project details.

The location will be at 2502 Highway 31 South.

There’s no opening date yet.