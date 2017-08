× Decatur Police Department is hiring new officers

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is looking for new officers.

The application closes September 22, 2017. You can pick up an application from the human resources department at City Hall on Lee Street.

The application can be submitted by mail, email or fax.

Mail: P.O. Box 1984, Decatur, AL 35602

Email: employment@decatur-al.gov

Fax: (256) 341-4895