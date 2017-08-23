Decatur has a lot of new players, but the same expectations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Class 6A region eight is so good, that last year Decatur won double digit games, and still didn`t win the region. It was a successful season for the Red Raiders, but this year could be a challenge with a very inexperienced team. Head coach Jere Adcock only has four returning starters total, so this camp he`s had to start from the ground up. "We always talk about wanting to get them snake belly low, and someone is laughing right now when I say that, but they know what I`m talking about. Push them through fall camp, get them just push them, push them, push them," Adcock told WHNT News 19. "You kind of brow beat them sometimes, you try to pick them up but you wear them down to that point where they begin to break. Then you start to build them back up."

Despite all of the roster turnover expectations have not changed at Decatur, the Red Raiders expect to win, but right now coach Adcock says they are enjoying the underdog roll. "Right now they feel like they are under the radar, and that`s fine. Our expectations is to win the region, win the region every year, and see how deep we can go in the playoffs."

Decatur opens the season on Friday, September 1 at Huntsville.