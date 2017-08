× Boaz woman reported missing, sheriff’s office asks for your help

BOAZ, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help to find Angel Leann Holland.

Holland’s family hasn’t spoken to the 38-year-old woman since August 17th.

Deputies received a report that Holland was missing on Tuesday night.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Holland is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 582-2034.