× Two adults found unconscious in vehicle with children charged with reckless endangerment

HARVEST, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after two adults were found passed out in a vehicle with two children inside, parked near Wall Triana and Fords Chapel Road.

Sheriff Blake Dorning says that they received the call around 11:20 a.m. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Victoria Barr and 24-year-old Justin Wood and charged with them with Reckless Endangerment.

DHR responded to the scene for the welfare of the children.

Sheriff Dorning says that the investigation is ongoing and more charges could follow.