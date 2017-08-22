State Senator Bill Holtzclaw to make 2018 campaign announcement

MADISON, Ala. – State Senator Bill Holtzclaw will hold a press conference at the Madison City Hall to announce his intentions for the 2018 election cycle.

Holtzclaw is currently serving his second term in the Alabama Senate, where he represents the people of Madison and Limestone counties. A Marine veteran who served our country for twenty years in the armed services, Holtzclaw served from 2008-2010 on the Madison City Council.

We plan to be at the event, and will bring you a live stream of the announcement at 5:30 p.m.