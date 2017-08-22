State Senator Bill Holtzclaw announces he will challenge Rep. Mo Brooks in GOP primary

MADISON, Ala. – State Senator Bill Holtzclaw announced at a news conference at Madison City Hall he will challenge Rep. Mo Brooks in the GOP primary for his spot in the United States Congress.

Holtzclaw is currently serving his second term in the Alabama Senate, where he represents the people of Madison and Limestone counties. A Marine veteran who served our country for twenty years in the armed services, Holtzclaw served from 2008-2010 on the Madison City Council.

Brooks currently represents the 5th District, which covers the northern part of the state, including Huntsville and Madison County.

Brooks recently came in third in the US Senate Primary, missing the runoff, which will be between Senator Luther Strange and Roy Moore.

Clayton Hinchman, a combat veteran and business owner, has already announced he will challenge Brooks in the GOP primary. Now, Holtzclaw will join the pair in the race.

Holtzclaw emphasized his willingness to work with businesses and his eagerness to challenge gridlock in Washington.