Senator Bill Holtzclaw expected to make campaign announcement

MADISON, Ala. – On Tuesday, Senator Bill Holtzclaw is expected to announce his intentions for the 2018 election cycle.

The news conference will be held Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 at Madison City Hall.

The event is open to the public. Senator Holtzclaw represents Madison and Limestone counties in the Alabama Senate and served for 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

