One person injured after escaping a house fire in New Hope

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One homeowner is injured, after escaping a late night house fire.

Just after 11:00 Monday night, New Hope volunteer firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Paint Rock Road.

When crews arrived, they found a mobile home engulfed in flames.

The homeowner cut his hands while escaping the fire.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Paint Rock road was blocked off for several hours, while firefighters were on the scene.

Investigators are searching for a cause of the fire at this time.

The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.

Paint Rock Road has since reopened.