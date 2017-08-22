× North Jackson High School is collecting items for their new school pantry

STEVENSON, Ala. – There’s a new pantry for students at North Jackson High School. This room may seem a little bare now but that will hopefully change. This is the start of North Jackson’s School pantry.

The idea began with a staff member volunteering at a local convenience store. “They have band camp in the summer and they come over there to get lunch. Some of the kids didn’t have money to buy lunch,” says Ashley Lee of North Jackson Teacher.

Witnessing this sparked the start of the food program, but North Jackson didn’t want to stop at just food. “People don’t realize it, but a lot of them need that extra assistance.”

They’re even adding toiletries and hygiene items such as socks and undergarments. Anything students may need at home. “It’s going to be very discreet.” Book bags will be left in the lunchroom.

“The kids can come anytime during the day. The lunchroom is empty other than lunch, so they can come any time of the day and get.” Ensuring every student comes to school comfortable and confident and ready to learn.

“We always want them to feel welcomed here. We love them all, so we want them to have everything they need.” If they can collect enough donations, they hope to give items out starting this Friday.

Interested in donating? You can drop off items at Stevenson Library, The Michael Scott Learning Center, and Bridgeport Utilities.