No more 90s? A cold front passing Wednesday may be the straw that breaks Summer’s back

September 15th is the ‘average’ final 90-degree day of the calendar year in Huntsville. That doesn’t mean we are always finished with that kind of heat by mid-September, but it’s a good guidepost in framing our expectations for the waning days of the summer season.

Sunday’s 96ºF, Monday’s 95ºF, and Tuesday’s high in the mid-90s mark the hottest stretch of weather since a heat wave in late July. The cold front coming in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning swiftly breaks the back of the heat and leaves us feeling fine for a few days including for the first night of high school football!

Will Tuesday’s official high of 94ºF be the final 90-degree day of 2017? It’s not likely, but it’s definitely possible. Most model guidance hints at below-average temperatures through September 22nd (the Autumnal Equinox). Huntsville’s average daytime high temperature falls to 89.8ºF on August 30th, so it’s not unheard of to end the oppressive heat a little early!

It’s reasonable to think we have at least one or two more days in the 90s through the end of September, but if you’re a fan of pumpkin spice, cool nights, and all things Fall, you have to like your odds of saying good-bye to the 90s after Tuesday!

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt