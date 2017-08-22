× Man helping stranded friend hit, killed by truck on Highway 31

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – One person died while trying to help a friend whose car broke down. It happened around 1:15 this morning on Highway 31, just north of Calhoun Community College in Limestone County.

The man killed had stopped on the side of the road with his truck and a car hauler, planning to pick up his friend’s broken down car. State troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the man was getting out of the truck when the driver of another pickup side-swiped the truck and hit the man. They say the man was killed instantly.

Traffic on Highway 31 was blocked for several hours while troopers investigated, but is now back to normal.

We don’t know yet if any charges will be filed in the case.