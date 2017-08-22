James Clemens worried about the next man up, not early season adversity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - James Clemens has made it to the post season three straight years, but the program is still looking for its first region title. That's the goal in 2017, but achieving that goal will be easier said than done. The Jets are already facing adversity after losing starting quarterback Jamil Muhammad to a torn ACL during summer conditioning. Losing your signal caller is always tough, but the Jets are more worried about the next man up than the adversity. "We`re coming together more than ever right now," junior defensive lineman Daevion Davis said. " One of our mottoes is the next guys up. Our next guy up right now being Jackson Reece, I think he can do great things."

With just 16 seniors, James Clemens is a very young team, so the Jets have a lot of guys to replace from last year's team, especially on defense. That side of the ball had three players sign a letter of intent with an SEC school. That includes the state's top recruit in 2017, Alabama defensive end LaBryan Ray. Head coach Wade Waldrop says that's just how things go in high school football, and it's up to this current team to continue the tradition of success. "What we hope is the positive attributes that those young men had carry over to the guys that are here now," Waldrop said. "But we feel really good about the athletes that we have here, and the skill sets that they have. The kids are working hard, and I feel like our leadership is getting better everyday."

James Clemens opens the season Friday, September 1 at home against Gardendale.