High School Football Match-ups: Week 0
It’s the official, high school football has begun in the Tennessee Valley!
Here’s a list of games involving local high school teams, starting Thursday, August 24, through Friday, August 25. All of the games listed are actual games that count against records, not jamboree games.
We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage August 25, at 10 p.m.
Don’t forget to call in your team’s score at (256)533-1919, or tweet @whnt or @whnt_sports.
Thursday 8/24
Sheffield @ Wilson
Friday 8/25
Bob Jones @ Central Phoenix City
Arab @ Grissom (Milton Frank)
Columbia @ Albertville
Randolph @ Brewer
Fort Payne @ Chattanoga (GA)
Jasper @ Austin
Clay-Chalkville @ Florence
Hartselle @ Cullman
Muscle Shoals @ Gardendale
West Point @ Hamilton
Southside Gadsden @ Etowah
Jemison @ Calera
JP2 @ West Morgan
McCallie (TN) @ Madison Academy
North Jackson @ Walter Wellborn
Sardis @ Plainview
New Hope @ Westminster Christian
Lexington @ Central
Danville @ Clements
Deshler @ Haleyville
Loretto (TN) @ Rogers
West Limestone @ Tanner
Coosa Christian @ Holy Pond
JB Pennington @ Brindlee Mountain
Dade County (GA) @ North Sand Mountain
Pisgah @ Section
Red Bay @ Colbert Heights
Addison @ Elkmont
Decatur Heritage @ Falkville
Vina @ Mars Hill Bible
Phil Campbell @ Tharptown
RA Hubbard @ Cherokee
Alabama School for the Deaf @ Waterloo