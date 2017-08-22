× High School Football Match-ups: Week 0

It’s the official, high school football has begun in the Tennessee Valley!

Here’s a list of games involving local high school teams, starting Thursday, August 24, through Friday, August 25. All of the games listed are actual games that count against records, not jamboree games.

We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage August 25, at 10 p.m.

Don’t forget to call in your team’s score at (256)533-1919, or tweet @whnt or @whnt_sports.

Thursday 8/24

Sheffield @ Wilson

Friday 8/25

Bob Jones @ Central Phoenix City

Arab @ Grissom (Milton Frank)

Columbia @ Albertville

Randolph @ Brewer

Fort Payne @ Chattanoga (GA)

Jasper @ Austin

Clay-Chalkville @ Florence

Hartselle @ Cullman

Muscle Shoals @ Gardendale

West Point @ Hamilton

Southside Gadsden @ Etowah

Jemison @ Calera

JP2 @ West Morgan

McCallie (TN) @ Madison Academy

North Jackson @ Walter Wellborn

Sardis @ Plainview

New Hope @ Westminster Christian

Lexington @ Central

Danville @ Clements

Deshler @ Haleyville

Loretto (TN) @ Rogers

West Limestone @ Tanner

Coosa Christian @ Holy Pond

JB Pennington @ Brindlee Mountain

Dade County (GA) @ North Sand Mountain

Pisgah @ Section

Red Bay @ Colbert Heights

Addison @ Elkmont

Decatur Heritage @ Falkville

Vina @ Mars Hill Bible

Phil Campbell @ Tharptown

RA Hubbard @ Cherokee

Alabama School for the Deaf @ Waterloo