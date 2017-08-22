× Governor Ivey to make ‘major’ economic announcement today in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey plans to make a stop at the Davidson Center at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville on Tuesday. Her staff says she is going to make a “major economic development announcement.”

Ivey will be joined by Congressman Mo Brooks, Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, state Rep. Anthony Daniels, state Sen. Arthur Orr and other state and local officials.

The announcement is scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m.

