× Desegregation Advisory Committee to update community on consent order

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Since April 2015, Huntsville City Schools have been under a desegregation plan, issued by the Department of Justice. A public conference discussing the status of the order will take place next week.

It’s a road map to achieve unitary status–meaning equal, educational opportunities for all of the district’s students.

More than 2 years into the consent order, the community will receive an update.

“With both sides coming together to review the progress and where we are in the stages of that,” said Keith Ward with HCS.

The Desegregation Advisory Committee welcomes the public’s input and hopes the community will attend the meeting.

“They are the ones who basically can be a resource for parents and they can send their questions or comments or concerns to the desegregation advisory committee,” said Ward.

The consent order covers a wide range of topics, like equitable access to class offerings and programs and extra curricular activities.

We can expect many of them to be discussed during the meeting on September 6 at 9 a.m. Members of the community are welcome to submit written comments to the Court by August 30, 2017.

Written comments should be submitted to the Desegregation Advisory Committee (DAC) at hsvdac@gmail.com.

The Court will also hear verbal comments from members of the public at the conclusion of the conference on September 6.