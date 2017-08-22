CONFIRMED: $10 million in grant money will bring US Cyber Camp to Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey visited Huntsville on Tuesday to announce a $10 million economic development grant that will help establish a cyber camp, complete with campus expansion, at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center (USSRC).

The USSRC will expand its facilities to include a cyber camp targeting high school students.

The state grant helps the Rocket Center in a quest for matching funds for additional growth.

According to a release from the USSRC, “U.S. Cyber Camp will target Alabama’s awareness of careers and degrees in cybersecurity, and as an extension of the Space Camp model, build leadership and team building skills, and increase students’ confidence and performance in math and science.”

The governor’s announcement confirms WHNT News 19’s sourced reporting on the cyber camp.