5 Alabama players, 2 Auburn named AP preseason All-Americans

Before college football finally kicks off on Saturday, there's room for one more preseason list.

Five Alabama players were named preseason All-Americans by the Associated Press. The Tide lead the way with the most for any school this year.

Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick is the only first team selection. The now junior earned first team AP All-American honors in 2016 after leading the Tide with six interceptions.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, running back Bo Scarbrough, offensive lineman Jonah Williams and punter JK Scott landed on the preseason second team.

Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson and offensive lineman Braden Smith are representing the Tigers. Carlson is a first team honoree while Smith is second team. Carlson was a unanimous second team All-American in 2016.