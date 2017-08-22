3 family members arrested on drug trafficking charges after 6-month investigation in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Three relatives are in jail facing drug charges, and investigators say the case could keep them busy for the next five years. DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris announced the arrests this morning in cooperation with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

49-year-old Pedro Pascual Andres is in the Marshall county jail on a quarter million dollar bond. He faces numerous drug charges, including trafficking meth.

His nephew, Pedro Gomes Andres is there with him. He’s being held on a $1,000,000 bond, also for trafficking meth.

Pedro’s son, Michael Pedro Andres, will face the same bond once he’s transferred to Marshall County. He just got out of federal prison in July after doing eight years for drug trafficking. He is currently in the boaz city jail on some old charges.