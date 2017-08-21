× Wreck off Baltimore Hill Road sends one person to the hospital, charges pending

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Just after midnight, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies noticed a person in a green Saturn driving erratically on Moores Mill Road near Winchester Road. When deputies tried to make a traffic stop, the vehicle continued to speed away.

They shortly found the car, after the driver crashed in the sharp curve of Baltimore Hill Road. The driver hit a tree and the vehicle caught on fire.

Sheriff’s Deputies were able to put the fire out with their extinguishers.

It took crews nearly an hour to free the driver out of the car.

He was rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say the driver will face charges in the wreck.