“Wow I see it!” Kindergartners watch in wonder as the sun is eclipsed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Have you ever wanted to go back to kindergarten?

The world looks different through the eyes of a kindergartner, but think about the wonder of a day like this: the moon blocking out the sun for a few minutes isn't just neat for them. "Wow, it's so cool!" It's incredible.

Meet the young men and women of Twickenham Kids.

"Wow I see it! It looks like a little...moon shape!" The kids experienced a moment of awe as the moon passed between the Earth and sun on Monday afternoon.

"Woah! There's a little bit of sun coming out and it's getting a little bit brighter!"

A day like this doesn't come without some serious preparation and teaching.

Mrs. Mary's and Mrs. Amanda's kindergarten classes spent the morning getting ready. They learned about how this all works with examples and special crafts to teach them how the sun works, like solar beads that change colors in the sun.

"Some of mines have pink, some of mines have purple," explained one student.

They had activities to watch the eclipse safely, like making pinhole cameras made of paper and foil.

Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson dropped by to explain how they work, "We just observe. We're not looking up at the sun, we're just observing what it does with our little pinhole cameras."

Then it was time for "glasses on" and time for the show in the sky.

"It's almost full coverage. It looks like about 96% now."

And in the shadows, "This is...it looks like a bunch of mini eclipses."

It was even dark enough that a few street lights came on "The Lights are on at Whitesburg!"

And there in the middle of it, a 37-year-old man got to be a kid again and see it all through the eyes of children.