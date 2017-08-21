Temperatures dropped during the eclipse, but an even better cool down is coming!

During the partial eclipse in Huntsville the loss of the sun’s heating was very noticeable. Clouds that had developed due to warm rising air dissipated almost completely as we approached the maximum eclipse, plus temperatures took an almost 10 degree dive! The eclipse dropped temperatures 9 degrees in Huntsville, putting us back into the mid 80s for a few moments during the 1 o’clock hour.

Check out the effects of #Eclipse2017 on the weather at UAH. Can see a drop in temps, rebound of dewpoints, & drop in solar radiation. pic.twitter.com/pYbXh0tuZ2 — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) August 21, 2017

If you enjoyed that brief cool down, you’re going to love the weather by the end of this week! We won’t be seeing another eclipse of course, but we will have afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s.

A strong cold front will approach the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and storms will start up Wednesday morning and last through the day as the front moves through. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and frequent lightning are possible, but the main risk with storms will again be locally heavy downpours. Any given storm could produce up to 1″ of rain.

Rain will quickly taper off Wednesday night into Thursday though as we get a push of dry northerly air in behind the front. By Thursday it will feel more like October than late August! A stiff north wind will filter in drier and cooler air, making it feel a little crisp out!

High temperatures will only make it into the mid 80s by week’s end, and they’ll stay there into our weekend ahead. You might even want to get out a light jacket for the kids waiting at the bus stop Thursday and Friday morning; low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s!