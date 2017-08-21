× Sources: Major investment will bring cybersecurity camp to US Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two sources confirm to WHNT News 19 that a new cybersecurity camp will come to the US Space and Rocket Center, joining Space Camp as a top tourism attraction in the state.

One source puts the value of the investment at $10 million.

Governor Kay Ivey’s office sent out a news release that there will be a “major economic development announcement” at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on Tuesday.

A source tells WHNT News 19 that announcement will be the new camp.