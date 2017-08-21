SEC commits hope to lead Madison County to state in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURLEY, Ala.- In 2016, first year head coach Scott Sharp led Madison County to a 6-5 season, the Tigers eventually falling just short in the first round of the playoffs. Now, heading into year two, the bar has been raised and Sharp believes they have an opportunity to hoist a blue map in class 4A.

"We've been talking about winning state since middle school," said senior running back Tae Provens. "This is our year and we're gonna make the best of it."

Paving the way to a potential birth in the title game is a pair of SEC Commits: Provens, who pledged his loyalty to LSU, and linebacker Matthew Flint who plans to continue his career at Tennessee.

"Flint has worked extremely hard from day one I've been here," said head coach Scott Sharp. "This summer, I don't think there's a day, you know, even on our off days he's wanting in our weight room, he's wanting to work. He just leads by example."

Sharp adds that Provens has worked hard as well.

"Tae is certainly a very vital member of our football team as well. He gives us the change to go, to score six every single play."

Provens and Flint both know that in order for this team to go, it starts with them setting an example.

"You always have to play up and play at your expectation and even above that," Flint said. "When you play above your expectation people are going to play at expectation behind you so it's always best to do that."

The Tigers do have to replace quarterback Dalen Morris who is now playing at Navy but it's a familiar face now under center. Jaxson Parker started there as a sophomore so his experience paired with the pieces around him makes for a winning combination.

"They've logged a lot of snaps and know the system and know what we're doing," said Sharp. "Just gives us a great opportunity to win football games if we do what we're supposed to do."

Madison County kicks off the season at home on September 1st against Etowah.