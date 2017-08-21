× Madison County Sheriff’s Office shares update on investigator’s arrest for child sex crimes

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a news conference to update the public on the arrest of one of the department’s investigators. Roland Campos faces charges of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Campos’ son, also named Roland, was sentenced to a life term in prison without parole in July 2014 following a conviction for sexual abuse of a 5-year-old.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 9:00 Monday morning. WHNT News 19 will have a crew there that will live stream the announcement. Please refresh this story for the stream.