× Live Blog: Solar Eclipse makes its way across the United States

This is the first time a total solar eclipse has made its way across the United States in 99 years. The last time was during World War I.

The Southeastern U.S. will have a front-row seat for the eclipse’s journey, including Nashville which is directly in the path. The tens of thousands of people gathered there will be exposed to a total solar eclipse from 1:27:25 p.m. to 1:29:23, according to NASA.

Here’s a good link to the eclipse schedule: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/eclipse-who-what-where-when-and-how

In Huntsville 97 percent of the sun will be blocked around the totality in Nashville.

Check out our live blog for the latest on the eclipse, photos, reports from our crews in the field and the latest on what people are seeing along the way.