Live Blog: Solar Eclipse makes its way across the United States

Posted 11:10 am, August 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:11AM, August 21, 2017

This is the first time a total solar eclipse has made its way across the United States in 99 years. The last time was during World War I.

The Southeastern U.S. will have a front-row seat for the eclipse’s journey, including Nashville which is directly in the path. The tens of thousands of people gathered there will be exposed to a total solar eclipse from 1:27:25 p.m. to 1:29:23, according to NASA.

Here’s a good link to the eclipse schedule: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/eclipse-who-what-where-when-and-how

In Huntsville 97 percent of the sun will be blocked around the totality in Nashville.

Check out our live blog for the latest on the eclipse, photos,  reports from our crews in the field and the latest on what people are seeing along the way.

 

David Kumbroch August 21, 201711:34 am

Brian Lawson August 21, 201711:31 am

The Oregon shots are quite cool. 

David Kumbroch August 21, 201711:30 am

Brian Lawson August 21, 201711:20 am

Eclipse action heating up in Oregon, CBS News reports: 

https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/899666180595744768




Maxie Gardner August 21, 201711:18 am

Ashlee, Bella and Sophie are here to help explain what causes an eclipse.

Brian Lawson August 21, 201711:15 am

I used my WHNT-issued eclipse glasses a little while ago, quite a sight. You’ve probably heard the warnings, but basically, be careful or you’ll poke your eye out. Here’s a good summary of what’s at stake: http://whnt.com/2017/08/18/doctors-say-not-wearing-approved-eye-wear-when-watching-solar-eclipse-could-cause-partial-blindness/