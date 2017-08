× Cutting sends one to hospital in serious condition, police arrest one

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police arrested a woman this morning after a cutting that happened on Strong Drive around 4:00 a.m. Officers say she cut a man several times.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition, but he has since been upgraded to serious condition.

Officers arrested the woman who now faces domestic violence charges.

The man is expected to be okay.