This is what a NASA astronomer will be doing during the eclipse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Are you excited yet? Tomorrow afternoon we will see something most of us have never seen, a solar eclipse. We won’t see the total eclipse here in Huntsville, but we will see 97 percent of what astronomers call “totality.”

NASA astronomer, Alphonse Sterling will be watching the eclipse just like we will, but in his case… it won’t be just for fun.

“I think even more than the excitement there’s this tension actually,” Sterling said. “Because as you know, we want to observe the eclipse, and the moon is going to cover the bright part of the sun and so we’ll be able to see the outer atmosphere of the sun which we can rarely see from the ground.”

