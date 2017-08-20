Family fun jog (plus your dog) on August 26!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. --The Dog Jog 5K and Family Fun Run is the premier dog-friendly 5K and Family Fun Run in the Rocket City!

The Dog Jog 5K and Family Fun Run will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017, at the Historic Huntsville Depot (or the Dog Jog Depot, as we like to call) it for the day! This event will be for the avid runner but also for the entire family and that includes furry, four-legged ones. Not only can you participate in the 5K Fun Run and visit with local vendors but you will support educational initiatives in the community and give back to local animal groups all in one day.

Why participate in the Dog Jog 5K and Family Fun Run?

🐾 Get a pawesome swag bag

🐾 Get the whole family, including your furry four-legged family members out for family time

🐾 Be a part of a great family-friendly event

🐾 Visit with local animal groups and vendors

🐾 Receive a race T-shirt (T-shirts will be available while supplies last)

🐾 Every runner with a dog will receive a bandana

🐾 Proceeds go to support the EarlyWorks Family of Museums' educational initiatives and a portion of registration fees will support area animal groups

Please note your registration fee is non-refundable, and this is a rain or shine event!

When:

Saturday, August 26, 2017

Where:

Historic Huntsville Depot (Dog Jog Depot)

320 Church Street NW

Huntsville, AL 35801

Time:

5k starts at 7 a.m.

Fun Run starts at 8:15 a.m.